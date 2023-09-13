2,219 Shares in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after buying an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,202,727 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,556,095,000 after purchasing an additional 414,934 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after buying an additional 54,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after buying an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,255,623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.38.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.4 %

UPS stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320,813. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a market capitalization of $134.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.75.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.