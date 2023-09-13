222 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Bought by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

FDS stock opened at $423.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $425.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.85. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $377.89 and a fifty-two week high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.78, for a total value of $1,316,340.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,618.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FDS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $419.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $461.00 to $471.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.90.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

