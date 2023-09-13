23,552 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Verity Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.98. 4,866,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,069,256. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $109.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.44.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.2886 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.