2,779 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Purchased by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 15,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morgan Stanley

In other news, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at $12,615,166.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward N. Pick sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total transaction of $9,433,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 604,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,055,028.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total value of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.22.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.69. 3,842,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,271,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $74.67 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The company has a market cap of $145.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.94.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

