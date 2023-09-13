3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.7% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,638,800,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,863. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.96.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

