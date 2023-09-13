3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 33,682 RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 33,682 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,773 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in RGC Resources by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,322 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in RGC Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling at RGC Resources

In related news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $45,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,316.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, for a total transaction of $45,668.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 162,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,316.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,959 shares of company stock worth $127,515. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RGC Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RGC Resources Price Performance

Shares of RGCO traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.92 million, a PE ratio of -149.92 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $20.60. RGC Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $24.55.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

RGC Resources Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

