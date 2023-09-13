3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,638 Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.3% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.13. 176,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,655. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.66 and its 200-day moving average is $116.18. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.95 and a 12 month high of $167.86.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.88%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $162.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.56.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

