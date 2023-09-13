3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.20 Million in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 73,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000. Williams Companies makes up approximately 1.2% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $592,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,797,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $352,282,000 after purchasing an additional 873,110 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter worth about $385,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Williams Companies stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.10. 313,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,870,515. The stock has a market cap of $41.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $35.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 82.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WMB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.27.

Insider Transactions at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,493,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,581 shares of company stock worth $690,591. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

