3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $569,000 in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.2% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.9% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Alight Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $880,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the first quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after buying an additional 19,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 15.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 97,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,488,000 after buying an additional 12,764 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,104,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,104,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.11. The stock has a market cap of $125.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $139.94.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QCOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $639,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

