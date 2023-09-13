3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $689,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $689,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.65. The company had a trading volume of 174,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,691. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $89.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James cut their price objective on CBRE Group from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.14.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBRE

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at $391,472,308.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $101,292,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,637,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,472,308.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 3,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $274,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,837,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,690,038.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,607,856 shares of company stock worth $376,671,359 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.