3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $958,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 156.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 823,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,045,000 after buying an additional 503,006 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 381,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after buying an additional 97,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 418.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 387,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,743,000 after buying an additional 313,142 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.61. 121,625 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,558. The company has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.06 and a fifty-two week high of $56.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

