3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Invests $995,000 in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 45,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 521,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,731,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 111,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,927,000 after purchasing an additional 32,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

WTW stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $204.01. 14,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,851. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $195.29 and a 1-year high of $258.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $213.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTW shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.69, for a total value of $463,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,432,355.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

