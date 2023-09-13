3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $1.86 Million Investment in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 8,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 38.7% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $658,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.67. The stock had a trading volume of 34,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,312. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.08. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $166.93 and a 52-week high of $222.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a 200 day moving average of $220.93.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.11.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

