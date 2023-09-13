3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $493,000 Investment in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DBX. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Dropbox by 378.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,063,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005,004 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Dropbox by 30.6% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 10,571,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,777,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,021 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Dropbox by 959.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,630,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,635 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 102.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,556,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,761 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Dropbox by 179.7% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,745,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dropbox news, Director Karen Peacock sold 4,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total value of $120,548.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,750.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $4,307,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,149,315.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 433,376 shares of company stock worth $11,793,466. 25.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DBX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.58. 196,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,652,293. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $622.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.64 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 79.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

