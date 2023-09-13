3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New $496,000 Investment in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

NYSE MRO traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 689,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,927,803. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $20.57 and a 52 week high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $209,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $1,288,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,504 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,756 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,605 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

