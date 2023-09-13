3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 80.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 75,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,661 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.86. The company had a trading volume of 199,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,500. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.49. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. AbbVie had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 151.29%. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABBV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.79.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

