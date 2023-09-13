3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,780,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,292,960,000 after buying an additional 4,272,405 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,934,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,733,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,873 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,627,783,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045,711 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,290,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock remained flat at $70.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 525,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,116,830. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $74.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.64 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.