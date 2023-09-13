3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes $565,000 Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Trading Up 0.7 %

Ulta Beauty stock traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $417.26. 62,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,973. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $373.80 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $444.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $478.56.

Insider Activity

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.13.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

