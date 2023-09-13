3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 600.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 14 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in AutoZone by 166.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 54.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Albert Saltiel sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,500.00, for a total value of $5,612,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,546.55, for a total value of $10,695,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,721,933.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,445 shares of company stock worth $21,200,970. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,640.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,125.00 to $3,020.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,714.42.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded up $14.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2,541.15. 8,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,718. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,501.49 and its 200-day moving average is $2,509.24. The company has a market cap of $46.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,050.21 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

