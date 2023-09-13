40,000 Shares in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,000. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 109.6% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 34,400.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BIL stock opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12 month low of $91.33 and a 12 month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

