400,925 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 400,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,002,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 4.3% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 739.5% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 10,605 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 39,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Argus decreased their target price on Amgen from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amgen from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.53.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at $11,627,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $258.03. The stock had a trading volume of 537,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,834. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.17.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.