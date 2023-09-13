420,791 Shares in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 420,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.46. 428,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,229. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.56. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $170.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $162.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.82.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Jennifer Hulett sold 1,484 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $213,117.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

