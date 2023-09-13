42,088 Shares in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Bought by Power Corp of Canada

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 50.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 67.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 14,609 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $65.91 on Wednesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $74.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

