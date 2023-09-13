494,403 Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Acquired by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,361,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Nucor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Nucor by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 9.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total value of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.92, for a total transaction of $898,146.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,092,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,584,084 over the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NYSE NUE traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, hitting $161.16. The company had a trading volume of 236,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.10. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $102.86 and a 12-month high of $182.68.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.00.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

Further Reading

