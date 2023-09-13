52,240 Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Bought by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $89,735,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 179,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $307,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $442,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,286 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,016,751.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,086 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,138.00, for a total value of $2,321,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $49,915,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,928.16, for a total value of $2,039,993.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at $45,016,751.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $6,434,541 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,025.00 to $2,010.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,925.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,300.00 to $2,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,144.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMG traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,930.53. The company had a trading volume of 28,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,057. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,963.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,904.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,344.05 and a 52-week high of $2,175.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $12.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.25 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.85% and a net margin of 12.00%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 43.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.