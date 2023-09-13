57,019 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Bought by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.7% of SkyView Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JPST. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after buying an additional 10,751,662 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2,396.8% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 143,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 137,312 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 66,120 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 26,665 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.16. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

