5,776 Shares in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,776 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.99. 6,487,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,629,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. The company has a market cap of $185.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 73.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus upped their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Comcast from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

