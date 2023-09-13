58,038 Shares in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Acquired by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 58,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 962.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.49. 74,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,664. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $95.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average of $376.57.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

