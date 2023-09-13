590 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 548 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Lockheed Martin Stock Performance
Shares of LMT stock opened at $417.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $450.01 and a 200 day moving average of $461.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $381.55 and a 52 week high of $508.10.
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.88%.
Lockheed Martin Company Profile
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
