63,735 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Purchased by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 63,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,650,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,228,000 after buying an additional 2,035,999 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,111,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,249 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,836,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,086,000 after purchasing an additional 172,506 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,757,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,349,000 after purchasing an additional 94,720 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $61.63 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $63.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average is $58.12.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

