67,423 Shares in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Bought by Prostatis Group LLC

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. iShares MSCI Germany ETF makes up 1.0% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Prostatis Group LLC owned 0.11% of iShares MSCI Germany ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after buying an additional 4,099,796 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,411,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,176,000 after buying an additional 170,287 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,623,966.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1,178.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 934,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

