7,145 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Acquired by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,150,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,304,000 after acquiring an additional 57,049 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4,715.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 71,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,943 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG opened at $52.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $54.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.