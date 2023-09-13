7,904 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Bought by Fortis Group Advisors LLC

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,084,000 after acquiring an additional 33,063 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 592,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,974,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 40,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 39,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PEG traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.31. The stock had a trading volume of 649,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,560. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $68.31.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 41.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares in the company, valued at $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,431,471.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,168 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $262,625.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,723,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,442 shares of company stock valued at $795,147 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

