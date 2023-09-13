89,209 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 89,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000. Bank of America accounts for about 1.8% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751,400 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,532,190 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 125,467,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,580,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,436,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BAC. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.31.

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $28.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $38.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

