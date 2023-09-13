981,254 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Purchased by Empower Advisory Group LLC

Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 981,254 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,884,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Starbucks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,234,305,000 after purchasing an additional 330,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after purchasing an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.03. 2,061,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,205,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $82.43 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.19 and a 200-day moving average of $101.54.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.