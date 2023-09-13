A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,821,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 397,045 shares during the quarter. A. O. Smith comprises 0.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $195,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,592,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at about $656,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AOS stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.65. 348,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,051,833. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.57. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $76.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.30.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

View Our Latest Analysis on AOS

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.