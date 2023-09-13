Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 688 O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $924.27 on Wednesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $680.00 and a 12-month high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $944.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $910.10.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total transaction of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

