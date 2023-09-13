Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,038 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,038 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Boeing by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA opened at $210.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $223.79 and its 200-day moving average is $212.95. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

