Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,291 Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $18.42 and a one year high of $24.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

