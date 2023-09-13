Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $257,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 99,268.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 9,188.9% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,376,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after buying an additional 2,351,246 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 26,257.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,900,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,966,000 after buying an additional 1,893,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after buying an additional 1,476,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $77.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.06. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.47 and a 12-month high of $104.89. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AEP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.97.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

