Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $325,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 69,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 63.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 39,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after acquiring an additional 15,282 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,182 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT opened at $281.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $270.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.52. The stock has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $293.88.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $279.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Caterpillar from $283.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

