Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $360,000 in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,533,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,889,000 after buying an additional 491,933 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,714,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,096,000 after acquiring an additional 98,915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 628,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 476,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter.

DSI opened at $85.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.87. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $64.72 and a 1-year high of $87.54.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

