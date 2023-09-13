Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Invests $465,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after buying an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $435,417,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $255,265,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 234.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,336,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,430,000 after purchasing an additional 936,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $170,306,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $221.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.62 and its 200 day moving average is $211.93. The stock has a market cap of $312.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $228.96.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

