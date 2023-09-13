Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 34,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth $46,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $724,787,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

DFIV stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.52 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.