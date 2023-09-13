Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $427,000 Investment in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 39.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,890,000 after purchasing an additional 325,887 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $582,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its position in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 927,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,519 shares during the period.

Get Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF alerts:

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $515.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Profile

The Engine No. 1 Transform 500 ETF (VOTE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large Cap Select index. The ETF currently has 410.2m in AUM and 505 holdings. VOTE tracks a market-cap-weighted index consisting of large-cap US stocks VOTE was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by Engine No.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.