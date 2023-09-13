Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,974,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $448.46 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $346.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $449.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.67.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
