Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after buying an additional 16,734 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Anson Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $232,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VV opened at $204.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $204.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.56. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $210.35. The company has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

