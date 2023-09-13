Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $236,000 Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at $1,136,503,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 36.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,846,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,066 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,054.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,226,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3,940.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,639,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,478 shares during the last quarter. 67.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on CP. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CP opened at $77.66 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $65.17 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The company has a market capitalization of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.80.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 41.92% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.1437 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.57%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.