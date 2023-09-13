Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $590,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average is $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

