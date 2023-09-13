Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Takes $722,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 0.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

VUG stock opened at $285.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $285.03 and its 200 day moving average is $265.19. The stock has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

